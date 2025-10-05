USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

