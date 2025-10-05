Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 287 iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $367.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $369.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

