iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

