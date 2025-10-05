USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $93.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

