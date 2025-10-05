USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 317,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX opened at $23.60 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.