Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $267.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

