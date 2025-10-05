Insider Selling: GameStop (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells 4,449 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 30 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $714.30.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90.

NYSE GME opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.86. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $972.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.25 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in GameStop by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

