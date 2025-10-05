Insider Selling: GameStop (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells 4,449 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 24th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 30 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $714.30.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90.
GameStop Stock Down 6.7%
NYSE GME opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.86. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $35.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in GameStop by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
