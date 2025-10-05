Insider Buying: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Acquires $12,550.75 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William Carson acquired 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,550.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $128,283. The trade was a 10.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $670,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 849.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

