Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,300 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
