Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 190,300 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 844,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,468,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after acquiring an additional 124,397 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,831,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,049 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.