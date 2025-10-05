Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,593,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 75,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:UNM opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

