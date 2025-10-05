Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 1,056 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%

C stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

