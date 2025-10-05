Quent Capital LLC Has $264,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after buying an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after buying an additional 2,240,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $145.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

