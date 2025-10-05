CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBL International Price Performance

BANL opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CBL International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBL International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel.

