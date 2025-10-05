Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 9,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 339,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

ASTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Astrana Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Astrana Health by 777.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Astrana Health by 323.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Astrana Health by 144.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Astrana Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

