Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPN stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

