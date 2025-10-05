Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 57.0% in September

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $381.10.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($8.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($83.20) by $74.80. Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

