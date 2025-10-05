Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $208.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

