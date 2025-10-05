Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

