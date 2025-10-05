Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FMB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.