Diligent Investors LLC Has $487,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

