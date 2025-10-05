Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,273,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

