Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $43,000 in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF $PGJ

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4835 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

