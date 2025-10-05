LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,751.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

