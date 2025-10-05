LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

