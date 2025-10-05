Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.