iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

