Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

