Davis Select Worldwide ETF $DWLD Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 654.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 101,335 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

