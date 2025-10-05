Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 339 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

