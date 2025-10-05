Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

