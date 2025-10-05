ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $106.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

