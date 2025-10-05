Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.