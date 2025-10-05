Financial Insights Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

