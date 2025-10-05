Traders Buy Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 5,989 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 254.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 381,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 167.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 122,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 128.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.25. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 130.81%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.