BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF opened at $12.53 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.