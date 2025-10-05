Investors Purchase High Volume of Compass Put Options (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 33,037 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 379% compared to the typical volume of 6,892 put options.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of COMP opened at $7.87 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Compass has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Compass and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other Compass news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 13,065 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $124,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 252,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,099.50. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

