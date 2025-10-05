Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Insider Purchases C$1,016,163.50 in Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robert Miller bought 275 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their position.

Constellation Software Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,029.53 on Friday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3,390.01 and a 52-week high of C$5,300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4,413.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,693.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares cut shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5,450.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

