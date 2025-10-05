SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Position Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,993 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 626,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 482,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,385,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 161,631 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

