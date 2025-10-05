Kickstand Ventures LLC. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

