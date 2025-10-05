Clarius Group LLC Purchases 2,234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,682,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 121.5% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

