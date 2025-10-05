Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

