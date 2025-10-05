Clarius Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

