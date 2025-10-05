Clarius Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

