Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 7,898 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,920,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,177,000 after buying an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ES opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

View Our Latest Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.