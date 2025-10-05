Clarius Group LLC Purchases 13,845 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

