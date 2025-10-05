Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company $DE

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $462.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

