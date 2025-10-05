Clarius Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after buying an additional 579,653 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

