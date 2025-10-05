Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Director Bart Jaworski Buys 150,000 Shares

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) Director Bart Jaworski purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,486,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,785.09. This represents a 4.50% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Bart Jaworski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Group Eleven Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Bart Jaworski sold 30,000 shares of Group Eleven Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$11,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Bart Jaworski sold 20,000 shares of Group Eleven Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Bart Jaworski sold 14,400 shares of Group Eleven Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$5,760.00.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ZNG opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. Group Eleven Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.08.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.