Contrasting Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) & Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Huron Consulting Group and Equifax are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Equifax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 6.60% 25.52% 9.50% Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huron Consulting Group and Equifax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Equifax 0 8 12 1 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $171.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Equifax has a consensus price target of $282.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Equifax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equifax has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Equifax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Equifax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Equifax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.52 billion 1.71 $116.63 million $5.73 26.23 Equifax $5.68 billion 5.16 $604.10 million $5.11 46.36

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than Huron Consulting Group. Huron Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equifax beats Huron Consulting Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

