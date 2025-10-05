Reviewing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) and Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expand Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Expand Energy 2.41% 5.76% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Expand Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Expand Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$21.21 million N/A N/A Expand Energy $4.24 billion 6.04 -$714.00 million $0.39 275.49

Aqua Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expand Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Expand Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Expand Energy 0 3 17 2 2.95

Expand Energy has a consensus target price of $127.54, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Expand Energy beats Aqua Power Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Expand Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.