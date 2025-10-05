Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Camille Bedrosian Sells 12,039 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Camille Bedrosian sold 12,039 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $175,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,458.88. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $13.42 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,902,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 643.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMLX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.